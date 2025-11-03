Haripur police arrest fake intelligence officer involved in fraud and threats

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Nov 03 (APP):City Police arrested a man accused of impersonating an intelligence agency officer to deceive and defraud citizens.

The suspect allegedly extorted money and issued threats through mobile phone calls to a local resident.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan, as part of the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements.

Station House Officer (SHO) City Police Station, Rizwan Khan, along with his team, apprehended the accused identified as Aqil Zaid, son of Aurangzeb, a resident of Mohallah Feroz Pura.

A case has been registered against him under sections 419, 420, 171, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim.

Police also seized a weapon and the mobile phone used in the crime.

Further investigation is underway.