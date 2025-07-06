Haripur admin ensure foolproof security, emergency readiness for Muharram processions

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Jul 06 (APP):Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi Sunday conducted visits to various locations, including Changi Bandi and Mankarai, to assess security and public service arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Accompanied by police officials, the Assistant Commissioner ensured that law and order was being effectively maintained. Officers from police and other law enforcement agencies remained deployed on-site, and strict, foolproof security measures were in place to safeguard mourners and the general public.

In addition to security arrangements, the availability of Rescue 1122 ambulances with staff and TMA’s fire brigade units was confirmed along the procession routes. Sanitation conditions were also inspected, with TMA staff ensuring cleanliness of the routes.

The preparedness of emergency response teams was reviewed, and alternate traffic routes were examined to manage any unforeseen situations efficiently.

Assistant Commissioner Abbasi praised the coordinated efforts of all departments, including the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Police, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence volunteers, for their proactive role in maintaining peace and providing necessary services during Muharram activities.