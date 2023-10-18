Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestinian freedom

MULTAN, Oct 18 (APP): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chairman, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Wednesday expressed his deep concern over the grave injustice and brutality faced by the Palestinian people at the hands of Israel.

Addressing a gathering commemorating the services of the Maulana Sami ul Haq (Shaheed), he emphasized the pressing need for international human rights defenders to break their silence regarding the atrocities committed against the Palestinians.

Haqqani who is also the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council called upon leaders of Muslim-majority countries to set aside their interests and obligations, and unite to deliver the oppressed Palestinian Muslims from the clutches of the occupying Zionist state of Israel.

He asserted that by standing together, these nations could help bring an end to Israel’s tyranny and pave the way for the freedom of Palestine.

Haqqani underscored the significance of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the spiritual centre of the Islamic world and stressed that the brutal oppression faced by the innocent Palestinians, especially in Gaza, was a source of shame for the international community, and particularly Muslim-majority countries. He appealed for immediate and robust measures to address this situation.

He also called upon the international community to adhere to fair and just practices, noting that the violation of Palestinian lives, property, and human rights had long been a stain on the foreheads of global organizations. The issues surrounding Palestine required a global response and sincere efforts to grant the oppressed their long-awaited freedom, he maintained.

Haqqani urged nations to rise above their own concerns and extend full diplomatic, financial, and moral support to the Palestinian cause. He concluded by offering his prayers for the liberation of Palestine, the unity of the Islamic world, the preservation of the holy sites, Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, and the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference, which was attended by a multitude of religious scholars and leaders from various Islamic and political groups, aimed to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Maulana Sami ul Haq, who dedicated his life to the advocacy of oppressed Muslims worldwide.

Maulana Sami ul Haq’s contributions, particularly in support of the rights of Palestinians, were hailed at the conference emphasizing that his services would be remembered globally.