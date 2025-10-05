Hanif Abbasi announces CM Maryam Nawaz’s upcoming visit to inaugurate E-Bus Service in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Rawalpindi this month to inaugurate the city’s first modern electric bus service, a milestone toward sustainable and eco-friendly urban transport.

Speaking at an event organized by the Rawalpindi Traders Association, Abbasi said the new electric bus service will provide safe, comfortable and affordable travel facilities, particularly benefiting women, students, and working individuals.

“This project reflects the government’s commitment to a modern, clean transport system that serves the people and protects the environment,” he stated, adding that the initiative would ease congestion and improve mobility across the city.

The event was attended by Federal Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, MPA Ziaullah Shah, Sardar Naseem, representatives of the traders’ community, and a large number of citizens.

Abbasi lauded the development vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, crediting their leadership for the city’s transformation from universities and technical institutes to the Metro Bus and new public facilities.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s broader progress, Abbasi said that when the PML-N government took office, the country was “like a patient on a ventilator.” However, through effective governance, economic recovery, and balanced diplomacy, Pakistan has regained stability and respect in the international community.

He also praised the armed forces for safeguarding the nation’s frontiers and establishing control over 22 strategic posts, asserting that such achievements have proven Pakistan’s strength and resilience.

Highlighting growing investor confidence, Abbasi revealed that a Saudi delegation would pay a visit to Pakistan for investment talks — a sign, he said, of global trust in the country’s economic direction. “These investments will generate jobs and further strengthen economic stability,” he noted.

The Minister reaffirmed that traders are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry also addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the PML-N government is taking concrete steps for public welfare and resolving issues faced by the business community.

He praised Hanif Abbasi for being a steadfast representative of traders, adding that under his leadership, the PML-N team is actively working to improve citizens’ lives.

Criticizing a past political party for “promoting the politics of abuse,” Daniyal said that during its tenure, Rawalpindi had been neglected.

In contrast, the PML-N government, he added, had delivered major projects such as the Metro Bus, hospitals, and specialized medical centers.

Announcing that CM Maryam Nawaz will soon inaugurate the electric bus service, Barrister Daniyal said the city would give her a warm welcome.

“Under the vision of our leadership and the efforts of Hanif Abbasi, Rawalpindi is once again moving forward on the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.