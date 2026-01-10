Hamza Shehbaz visits Jamia Ashrafia

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday visited Jamia Ashrafia to express

condolence over the sad demise of Jamia Ashrafia, Mohtamim Maulana Hafiz

Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi.

He said, “With passing away of Maulana Ashrafi, Pakistan and the Muslim world had

deprived of a great scholar.”

He prayed to Allah, The Almighty, to elevate the ranks of the departed soul and to grant patience

and fortitude to his bereaved family.

Hamza Shehbaz said that late Maulana Fazal Raheem Ashrafi had devoted his entire life for the

service of the religion.

He stated that deceased Maulana Fazal Raheem Ashrafi was a great statesman, sincere and a

learned religious scholar and his great services would always be remembered.