Hamza grieved at Islamabad suicide attack

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of suicide attack in Islamabad.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, he said, “Attack on place of worship in Tarlai, Islamabad is a heinous and inhumane act.”

He said that almost 32 innocent worshippers were martyred in the mosque.

Hamza Shehbaz said that this attack was an assault on tolerance, peace and the journey towards country’s progress.

He prayed to Allah, the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also prayed that may Allah, the Almighty grant patience and strength to the bereaved families in this big tragedy.

He stated, “In this difficult times, our deepest sympathies are with the affected families.”

He said that the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with it’s security forces to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.