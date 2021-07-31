Haleem, Arbab agree to gear up efforts for welfare of Sindh

KARACHI, Jul 31 (APP):The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Aadil Shaikh agreed to further pace up struggle for betterment of people of Sindh.

Both of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders held a meeting on Saturday and discussed in detail the current political situation in the province, prospects of change and future strategy for achieving the goals of public welfare.

They also agreed that widespread political struggle was the only way to salvage people of the province from clutches of PPP that has failed to deliver in its 14 year long rule in the province.