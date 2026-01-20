Hajj training in Khanewal to kick off from today

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Jan 20 (APP):The Hajj Ministry’s Multan Directorate will conduct a two-day Hajj training programme in Khanewal starting from today, according to a statement issued by the Multan Directorate.

The first session will be held at Shahi Marriage Hall, 168 Mor, Jahanian Bypass, today (January 20), where around 520 pilgrims have been invited to receive training from officials deputed by the Hajj Ministry. A similar session will take place at TMA Hall in Kabirwala tomorrow (January 21).

Trainers will also hold media briefings at the conclusion of the workshops.

Director Hajj Rehan Khokhar, talking to APP, said the sessions would include detailed lectures and practical demonstrations covering essential Hajj rituals, including Ihram, Tawaf and other key practices.

He added that the training is designed to familiarize pilgrims with both the religious and logistical aspects of the pilgrimage, ensuring they are fully prepared for the sacred journey.

The Director warned that pilgrims who fail to complete the training may have their Hajj eligibility revoked.

He assured that the government was committed to supporting pilgrims by providing all necessary guidance and resources.