Hafiz Amjad describes federal budget pro-people

FAISALABAD, Jun 11 (APP): PML-N Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has termed the federal budget for the year 2025-26 as pro-people in the prevailing circumstances.
Commenting on federal budget speech, he hoped that it would help in boosting trade and industrial activities in the country. He said that the government has taken positive decisions and announced various programs for the uplift of economic and social sectors of the country.
He said that reduction in taxes and levies is a good effort of the government to flourish business activities in the country.
Overall it was a pro-people budget in the present socioeconomic as well as political scenario which would provide better results in the coming days, he added.
