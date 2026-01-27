Gwadar hosts “Pathways to a Modern Coastal City” Expo at Free Zone Expo Center

- Advertisement -

GWADAR, Jan 27 (APP):An exhibition titled “Expo: Pathways to a Modern Coastal City” was held at the Expo Center in the Gwadar Free Zone, drawing wide participation from government departments and private sector organizations from across the country.

Various institutions set up stalls to showcase their projects and initiatives, with the stall of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) emerging as a major attraction for participants and visitors.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, attended the expo as the chief guest and paid a special visit to the GDA stall.

On the occasion, Director General GDA, Moin ur Rehman Khan, briefed the minister in detail on ongoing and proposed development projects in Gwadar.

The briefing covered investment opportunities, tourism potential, available resources, and the steps being taken by GDA to transform Gwadar into a modern coastal city.

Discussions were also held on overall development, infrastructure expansion, urban planning, and investor-friendly policies aimed at attracting local and international investment.

Following his visit to the GDA stall, the minister toured stalls set up by other participating organizations. He also addressed a seminar organized on the sidelines of the exhibition, where he highlighted Gwadar’s strategic importance, coastal development prospects, and its growing economic potential.

Several political and government figures accompanied the minister, including MNA Malik Shah, Provincial Minister for Planning Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Provincial Minister for Industries Kohyar Domki, MPA Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Mir Asghar Rind, Provincial Adviser Meena Majeed, Barkat Rind, and others.

Throughout the exhibition, the GDA stall received a large number of visitors, including investors, industrialists, tour operators, university faculty members, students, government officials, and local residents from different parts of the country.

Visitors were provided with detailed information about investment, business, and tourism opportunities in Gwadar.

Senior GDA officials, including Chief Engineer GDA Haji Syed Muhammad, Director Town Planning Shahid Ali, and Deputy Director Town Planning Abdul Razzaq, were also present at the stall. They briefed visitors on technical aspects and planning frameworks related to Gwadar’s ongoing and future development projects.

The exhibition served as a significant platform to highlight Gwadar’s development vision and reinforce its role as a key hub for coastal growth, investment, and economic activity in the region.