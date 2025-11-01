Gujranwala ranks first among polluted cities

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): Punjab continues to remain engulfed in severe smog despite extensive measures taken by the provincial government, with air quality reaching hazardous levels across major cities.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 351 on Saturday, placing it among the most polluted cities in the world. Gujranwala recorded an alarming AQI of 521, becoming Pakistan’s most polluted city, while Faisalabad and Multan reported AQI levels of 275 and 273, respectively.

Medical experts have urged citizens to wear protective masks and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. Meanwhile, a province-wide crackdown against industries and individuals contributing to pollution continues, resulting in 22 cases being registered and several arrests made.

Environmental specialists said the concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5) in Lahore and Gujranwala is many times higher than global safety standards, posing serious risks to human health.

Pulmonologists have warned that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can cause severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, increase the risk of cancer, and even lead to premature deaths. Both outdoor and indoor pollution, they noted, negatively affect lung development, cognitive function, and overall life expectancy.

Experts further explained that low morning temperatures are trapping polluted particles near the surface, worsening the smog situation. To mitigate the crisis, authorities plan to deploy anti-smog guns in the most affected areas in the coming days.