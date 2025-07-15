Grand search operation conducted against terrorists in Lachi’s mountainous areas

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jul 15 (APP):On the orders of Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (IGP), Zulfiqar Hameed, a grand search and strike

operation was conducted within the limits of Lachi police station as part of the ongoing crackdown against terrorists,

wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders.

The operation was led by DSP Lachi Sajjad Hussain, in which SHO Lachi police station, Elite Force, District Security Branch, and District Police personnel participated fully.

The long operation was carried out in the remote and difficult mountainous areas of the Lachi police station.

During the operation, temporary ambushes set up by terrorist elements were completely destroyed by fire.

DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah said that such operations would continue to maintain peace and order in the area.

The district police were determined to ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens at all costs, he added.