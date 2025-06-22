Grand search and combing operation conducted in Bani Gala area

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas falling under the jurisdiction of Bani Gala Police Station, Rural Zone.

An official told APP that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Rural Zone and aimed at curbing criminal activities in the area.

He said female police personnel also participated in the operation, while police teams were briefed beforehand about the objectives and strategy.

He said a total of 75 households and 53 individuals were checked during the operation, while 43 motorcycles and 07 vehicles were also inspected.

He said the operation was part of a broader strategy to eliminate crime from the region.

He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi had issued special instructions to conduct grand search operations across the district to ensure the safety of citizens.

He urged the public to cooperate with police during security checks and report any suspicious activity. “The safety of the public is our top priority,” he added.