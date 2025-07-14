Grand Peace Jirga in Bajaur highlights Pashtuns’ unity and love for peace: Dr Ayaz

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):Following directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, termed the historic Peace Jirga held in Bajaur a powerful demonstration of the Pashtun nation’s unity, awareness, and commitment to peace.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said Pashtun people are not only honourable and loyal, but a nation that cherishes civilization, peace, education, and dreams of progress. Their history is full of sacrifices, love for knowledge, patriotism, and collective strength. The unity, patience, and peace-loving spirit shown by the people of Bajaur is truly commendable.

He stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will no longer allow terrorists to impose themselves again. The Bajaur Peace Jirga has sent a clear message to the world: the Pashtun nation has rejected terrorism and firmly marching toward peace, education, and prosperity.

Dr. Ayaz further said that the provincial government deeply values the sacrifices and efforts for peace made by the people of Bajaur and the tribal districts. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands firmly with its people and will defend their constitutional, political, and developmental rights on every forum.

“The world must now understand: Pashtuns will remain silent no more — they want peace, they want education, they want progress — and they will never again accept the imposition of terrorism on their land.”