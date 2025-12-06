Grand farewell for judges who completed their courses

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP): A grand farewell ceremony was held in honour of the judges who completed the course at the Punjab Judicial Academy, in which Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court specially participated.

At the ceremony, Justice Jawad Hassan distributed certificates of appreciation to the judges who completed the course and appreciated their hard work and performance.

The ceremony was also attended by DG Punjab Judicial Academy, Director Academy Session Judge Retired Muhammad Iram Ayaz, faculty and other officers. Justice Jawad Hassan said in his address that the strength of the judicial system and the timely provision of justice to the public depend on the mental, moral and practical skills of the judges.

He said the professional training phase that you all have completed today is not just a course but a new beginning of a responsibility.

He added, “Courts are not just an institution for pronouncing decisions but are a haven of justice where every citizen comes with hope. Every decision of judges has a social impact, which is why honesty, patience, legal expertise and human compassion are the main pillars of judicial work. Justice Jawad Hassan, while emphasizing the supremacy of law, said, “The rule of law is the foundation on which a civilized society is built. Wherever you go, let law, merit and ethics be your guide.

This will make you an excellent judge.” Addressing the judges who completed the course, he said: “I congratulate you all on this journey. I am sure that you will perform your duties with new energy and modern judicial requirements. It is necessary to strengthen yourself to strengthen the court.”

Additional Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges and Civil Judges were among those who completed the course at the ceremony. Justice Jawad Hassan expressed the hope that this training would open new avenues for improving judicial performance, effective conclusion of cases, and providing speedy justice to the public. At the end of the ceremony, the administration congratulated all the participants and expressed its best wishes for their success.