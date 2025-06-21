Grand Ceremony to celebrate historic victory of operation Bunyanum Marsoos held at Governor House

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 21 (APP):A grand and solemn ceremony was held at the Governor House on Saturday to commemorate the historic victory of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, symbolizing the triumph of truth and resilience against Indian aggression.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hosted the event and served as the chief guest.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of national and provincial figures including former Governors Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Engineer Shaukatullah, Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Dr Ibadullah, and Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, Provincial President of Qaumi Watan Party.

Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsheh khaha, Members of the Provincial Assembly, prominent media anchors from across Pakistan, social media influencers, and various political and civil society representatives also participated.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Kundi said, “It is an honor for me, and for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to host this dignified event in tribute to our brave armed forces.”

He emphasized that the ceremony was held to pay homage to Pakistan’s military for their historic and decisive response to Indian aggression.

“Indian aggression was a serious test for us,” said the Governor. “But our armed forces delivered a resounding and historic response, setting a precedent in the defense of our sovereignty.”

He expressed gratitude to the honorable guests from across the country and highlighted the unity of the Pakistani nation in the face of adversity.

“We are proud of our armed forces, and so is the entire Muslim Ummah,” he said.

Governor Kundi also praised the diplomatic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose delegation successfully represented Pakistan’s stance at the international level.

He said a significant diplomatic achievement, saying, “For the first time, a Pakistani Field Marshal was received with honor by the U.S. President a major milestone in our diplomatic history.”

“This victory belongs not only to our military but also marks a triumph in the diplomatic arena,” he added.

Governor Kundi warned against any hostile intentions toward Pakistan, declaring, “We will never allow anyone to cast an evil eye on our homeland.”

He lauded the positive role of political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the conflict, saying that their unified support was unprecedented.

He also recognized the responsible and patriotic role played by the national media, which he said sent a powerful message to the global community.

“This magnificent victory against Indian aggression was made possible through national unity,” he remarked, also expressing special appreciation for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army during the crisis.

The Governor concluded by voicing strong support for Iran in the wake of Israeli attacks, saying, “We stand with the government and people of Iran. In every battle between truth and falsehood, victory ultimately belongs to truth and Iran will emerge victorious.”

Special tributes were also extended to senior anchors and media professionals during the ceremony for their unwavering dedication and professionalism in times of national crisis.