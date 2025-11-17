Grand anti-encroachment operation launched

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Nov 17 (APP): The District Council has launched a large-scale operation against encroachments within its jurisdiction, Chief Officer Asadullah Harya confirmed on Monday in a statement to APP.

He explained that both concrete and temporary structures were demolished in Bhagtanwala and 46 Adda as part of the ongoing drive. The operation is being carried out strictly following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, with the top priority being the restoration of public passageways and the retrieval of government land, without any exceptions.

Additionally, Asadullah Harya mentioned that work is underway on the tender process for constructing passenger shelters along all four routes of the Green Bus Service in Sargodha. A detailed report has already been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for approval and issuance of the work order.

The Chief Officer also highlighted a major crackdown against illegal commercial and residential buildings that have been constructed without approved maps within District Council limits. He noted that the operation is producing significant results, with annual recoveries totaling tens of millions of rupees, in line with the set targets.