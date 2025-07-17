Graduation ceremony held at Govt Graduate College of Science, Multan

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 17 (APP):A graduation ceremony for BS Programme (Session 2020–2024) at Government Graduate College of Science, Multan marked a significant milestone in the institution’s academic history.

This was the first graduation ceremony in the past decade since the inception of the BS (4-Year) programme, reflecting the college’s progress toward academic excellence and institutional development.

This historic achievement was made possible under the visionary leadership of the Worthy Principal, Qazi Muhammad Khalid, whose unwavering commitment to quality education has transformed the academic and administrative framework of the college.

The ceremony was graced by the Worthy Director Colleges, Prof. Tahir Sultan Khan, who lauded the dedicated efforts of the Principal and the Controller Office in organizing this long-awaited event. Their hard work ensured the seamless execution of a ceremony that symbolizes the college’s academic growth and recognition. Prof. Ahmar Rouf, Deputy Director Colleges Multan, honored the occasion as the Guest of Honor.

The event was meticulously organized by a dedicated team of faculty members, whose collaborative efforts made it a memorable celebration of achievement, honor, and institutional pride.

This ceremony not only recognized the success of graduates but also reaffirmed the college’s commitment to academic distinction, student empowerment, and a future-oriented educational vision.