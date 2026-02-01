‘Govt’s reforms to unlock country’s true economic potential’

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP): Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman said on Sunday that government’s wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening good governance, are poised to unlock the country’s true economic growth potential by expediting the pace of industrialization.

Talking to a traders delegation here, he asserted that sustained improvements in transparency, accountability, and institutional efficiency are creating a more predictable and business-friendly environment, which is essential for long-term industrial growth.

Saif Ur Rehman said, the reforms in tax administration, regulatory simplification, and digitalization have begun to reduce compliance costs for businesses and restore confidence among investors, both domestic and foreign.

He said, better coordination among government institutions is enabling faster decision-making and effective implementation of development policies. This, coupled with a focus on ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and support for small and medium enterprises, is laying the foundation for sustainable industrialization.

The coordinator said that continued commitment to reforms and good governance would

translate into higher productivity, job creation, and inclusive economic growth for the country.

He said, the FTO role has become increasingly significant in ensuring fair treatment of taxpayers, addressing grievances promptly, and discouraging maladministration. These measures, he added, are helping build trust between the state and the private sector, a critical factor for accelerating industrial activity.