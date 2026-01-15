Govt vows full protection for polio workers, appeals to parents for cooperation

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 15 (APP):Senior parliamentarian, Tahira Aurangzeb MNA on Thursday strongly condemned any mistreatment of polio workers and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring their complete safety and respect.

While welcoming the frontline health workers with tea at her home, Tahira Aurangzeb praised their tireless dedication.

“Polio workers are performing their duties with utmost sincerity and passion, any kind of misconduct towards them will not be tolerated, and the government stands fully committed to protecting their honour and security”, she said.

She urged all parents to extend full cooperation to the polio teams and ensure that every child receives polio drops without fail. ” Your positive and supportive attitude is extremely important for the success of the anti-polio campaign”, she said.

The polio workers briefed the MNA on the various challenges and ground realities they encounter during door-to-door campaigns. They highlighted that house-to-house marking is done solely to facilitate parents and maintain accurate records of vaccinated children.

Tahira Aurangzeb reiterated that the government, under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, has taken decisive and far-reaching steps toward eradicating polio.

She noted a significant decline in polio cases and expressed optimism that Pakistan could become completely polio-free by 2026.

The polio workers appreciated the MNA’s encouragement and support, describing the interaction as a morale booster for their ongoing efforts in the field.