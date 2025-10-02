Govt utilizing resources to eradicate polio diseases: DC Razaq

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 02 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak on Thursday said that government is utilizing all resources to completely eradicate a disease like polio and to achieve this noble goal.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review preparation measures for anti-polio campaign. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Amir Ali, WHO representatives and officers of other concerned departments participated.

During the meeting, the preparations for the anti-polio campaign starting from October 13, monitoring and challenges being faced in the field were discussed in detail and the steps taken so far were reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak said in the meeting that the eradication of polio is the common responsibility of all of us, in this regard, parents should necessarily give their children polio drops so that they could be protected from lifelong disabilities.

He directed the officers of the health department and polio workers that no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign, access to every child should be ensured and all teams should continue their performance in an effective and coordinated manner.

He said that the district administration, health institutions and social organizations would have to work in cooperation and harmony so that a polio-free future could be provided to the coming generation.