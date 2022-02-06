Govt trying its best to improve people’s living standards: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Feb 06 (APP): State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the government is trying its best to improve living standards of people by providing them with all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

He was addressing a function, organised by Zaad-e-Rah Foundation at al-Fatah Sports Complex Salimi Chowk Satiana Road, here on Sunday.

He said that the government was utilising all available resources to resolve genuine problems of masses, but the country could not be made prosperous and welfare Islamic state unless non-governmental organisations and philanthropists contribute and help the government in redressing miseries of people.

Therefore, the rich and wealthy people should come forward to help the lower classes, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of financial hardships of common man.

Therefore, the PTI government had launched many programmes including Ehsaas Ration Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme and interest-free loans for the youth. This is a country of more than 2.2 million people who need a lot of resources but still the government is working for welfare of the people by using its limited resources.

He said that Imran Khan was the only person who after the death of his mother considered his misery as grief of the nation and established Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore which was the best hospital in the world.

This hospital is being run with the cooperation of well-to-do people and 70% patients are getting most expensive treatment free of cost. Now this facility is also being provided in Karachi and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Farrukh Habib said that Imran Khan was a sincere and loyal person who fetched money from abroad and brought it into the country and the same spirit is needed from the entire Pakistani nation if we wanted to make the country developed and prosperous.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to visit Faisalabad on February 09 and start distribution of health cards to all the families in four districts of this division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.



He said that the card holder family would be entitled to get free medical treatment up to Rs.1 million and the entire expenses would be borne by the government. In the past, the government collected taxes from the masses but did not provide any direct relief to them but now first time in the history of Pakistan, each family would get direct relief of Rs.1 million per annum through health card, he added.



He said that health cards had been issued to all families in Rawalpindi and yesterday a citizen of Swat got successful major cardiac surgery at Doctors Hospital Lahore through this card.



He said that Imran Khan was an honest person neither looted national wealth nor transferred it abroad. He neither committed money laundering nor rewarded his own people, nor violated sanctity of the institutions, but he always worked for welfare of the poor.



He said that the government had earmarked Rs.260 billion for Ehsaas program whereas as cash of Rs.12000 was being provided to each of 7 million poor families under Ehsaas Kifalat program. Similarly, monthly stipend of Rs.1500 to Rs.3000 would be provided to each school going child and more than 7 million children would avail this facility in addition to getting education, books and uniforms free of cost. The government will also provide educational scholarship of Rs.50,000 per annum to talented youth of poor families who have income of less than Rs 45000 per month, he added.



Farrukh Habib further said that Kamyab Pakistan program was a hallmark of PTI government which could help every citizen to start his own business by taking loans. Similarly, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, Ehsaas Ration Program was launched for underprivileged families and they would be provided a subsidy of Rs.1000 per month on purchase of food items. Rs.120 billion has been allocated for this program which will facilitate 20 million families per month. The poor people should get them registered immediately for this program by sending an SMS, he added.



He said that government was also providing loans of Rs.2 million to Rs.2.5 million for construction of houses under Kamyab Pakistan Programme. In this connection, necessary directions have also been issued to all banks to provide loans and the people should avail this facility to get their own homes constructed instead of leading their life in rented houses, he added.



Earlier, the state minister also distributed loan cheques among poor people while Patron-in-Chief of Zaad-e-Rah Foundation Hajji Ehsaan Elahi, Chairman Arif Ehsan, Secretary General Javed Noor and other were also present.