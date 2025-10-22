Govt to take stern action against extremists, miscreants: CM Maryam

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 3rd extraordinary meeting on the province’s law and order situation on Wednesday, during which the Punjab government took several historic decisions aimed at strengthening the rule of law and ensuring the writ of the state.

The meeting decided to ensure strict implementation of the Loudspeaker Act and to establish whistleblower cells in every district. A dedicated call option has been set up on Punjab Police Helpline 15 for reporting extremist elements and illegal foreign residents. Citizens have been urged to immediately inform law enforcement authorities about any such activities.

The government has also decided to intensify operations against illegal weapons, corruption, and mafias, reaffirming that no miscreant or lawbreaker will be spared. Peace committees will be made fully functional and taken on board during ongoing operations. Under the government’s “State at the Doorstep” initiative, the services of mobile police stations will be expanded to facilitate citizens.

Clarifying the scope of operations, the Chief Minister emphasized that combing drives are only being conducted against extremist mindsets and not any sect or faith. District administrations have been directed to submit daily progress reports on actions against illegal foreign residents, including details of those involved in business, those brought under the tax net, and those placed in deportation centers.

The Punjab government has also imposed a strict ban on advertisements, posters, and placards of extremist organizations. Citizens have been warned against renting houses or shops to illegal residents, as violations will invite action under the Tenancy and Passport Acts.

Furthermore, cases will be registered under the PECA Act against individuals spreading hateful or inciteful content on social media. The Chief Minister reiterated that a zero-tolerance policy against extremism, hate speech, and lawlessness is being enforced across Punjab.