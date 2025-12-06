Govt to support traders, violators to face law; says SACM Salma

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 06 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Salma Butt, MPA while addressing the meeting of the “Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets, and Bakers Association” , said that improving a system that has been gridlocked for decades will take time, and for this, the government and the business community must work together. She said that traders are the backbone of the economy and that it is the government’s responsibility to protect their dignity.

Salma Butt made it clear that the government will stand with traders wherever they face injustice, but action will also be taken where laws are violated. She said that traders will be given representation in the PFA/PERA Force committee. She added that unnecessary fines and humiliation will not be tolerated, and action has already been taken against officials who misbehaved.

She mentioned the unusual rise in wheat prices and the actions taken against hoarding, adding that strict checks and balances will be maintained for price lists and quality control.

During the meeting, traders presented their grievances, stating that humiliation on social media, heavy fines, the rising prices of flour and refined flour, and harassment by various departments have become routine issues. They demanded that traders be included in policy-making, their dignity be respected, and serious steps be taken for lasting solutions to their problems.

Association President Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed, President of Anjuman-e-Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, and other office-bearers also shared their views and urged the government to simplify the tax system and improve the behavior of relevant departments.