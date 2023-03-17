Govt to provide level playing field to all political parties in election; announces Ramazan package

PESHAWAR, Mar 17 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Friday said that Government would provide level playing field to all political parties in the election.

He was informing media regarding the decisions made in the second meeting of the Caretaker Provincial Cabinet.

The Caretaker Provincial Cabinet’s mandate is to provide a level playing field to all political parties for fair and transparent elections and to support the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said.

He said our mandate also includes identification and discouraging political appointments in public institutions.

The provincial cabinet has decided to abolish the board of governors and policy board of 10 MTIs hospitals in the province. The government will give Ramazan package to the deserving people of the province at a cost of 19 billion rupees despite limited resources.

The Caretaker Chief Minister has formed a cabinet committee to devise a procedure for the immediate delivery of Zakat funds to the beneficiaries. The number of posts of law officers posted in the Advocate General’s office has been reduced from 61 to 43.

Jamal Shah said that a cabinet committee has been formed regarding the dissolution of the Board of Governors of 10 MTI hospitals and this dissolution of the Board of Governors will be done in two stages and will be completed within two weeks.

He said that there are funds for Zakat, but there are no Zakat councils since last year. The provincial government has formed a cabinet committee in this regard to provide relief to the poor and deserving citizens as much as possible before Ramadan.

