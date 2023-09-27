Govt to invest in development of eco-friendly tourism destinations across Sindh: CM Baqar

KARACHI, Sep 27 (APP): Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbol Baqar Wednesday said that the government would invest in the development of eco-friendly tourism destinations across the province while prioritizing conservation, low-impact infrastructure and community involvement.

The caretaker CM while addressing an event organized by Culture and Tourism Department here at Mohatta Palace to mark World Tourism Day, vowed “Together, we can make Sindh a beacon of eco-friendly tourism, setting an example for the world.”

Our core objectives were to ensure the preservation of the natural beauty for generations to come, he said and urged all stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society, and our citizens, to join hands in the journey toward sustainable tourism.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, caretaker Minister for Tourism Arshad Wali Mohammad, Secretary of Culture and Tourism Aleem Lashari and diplomats of different countries and others were present at the occasion.

The CM said that this year’s theme, “Tourism and Green Investment,” resonates deeply with us in Sindh, as we strive to create a sustainable and environmentally conscious tourism industry.

He said that tourism has always been a powerful driver of economic growth, fostering job creation, cultural exchange, and regional development and we should celebrate the immense potential of tourism and the vital role it plays in our global economy.

“Sindh, with its rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and stunning natural landscapes, is poised to be a prime destination for tourists, however, the true potential of tourism lies not only in economic benefits but also in its capacity to promote sustainable practices and protect our environment,” he maintained.

Justice Baqar said that the global tourism industry has faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change effects which forced us to reevaluate our approach to tourism and embrace a sustainable, green future.

The CM said that the government of Sindh was committed to leading this transformation, and highlighted some key initiatives and investments aimed at making the tourism sector more environment friendly.

The CM discussing Renewable Energy said that Sindh was blessed with abundant wind and solar energy resources and government was actively promoting green investments in renewable energy to power tourism infrastructure sustainably. It would reduce our carbon footprint and create jobs in the clean energy sector, he added.

Highlighting the significance of waste management for preserving the environment, Justice Baqar said that the government would implement waste reduction and recycling programs in popular tourist areas, ensuring that our landscapes remain pristine.

The CM also touching the Public Transport sector in his speech said that the government was committed to enhancing the public transportation system, including electric and hybrid buses, to reduce emissions from tourist vehicles and promote eco-friendly travel options.

He said that our cultural heritage was a significant draw for tourists. He added his govt would invest in the restoration and preservation of historical sites and landmarks, using eco-friendly materials and methods.

The CM said that the local communities play a pivotal role in sustainable tourism for which the provincial govt was working closely with them to ensure that they benefit from tourism while actively participating in its eco-friendly practices. Sindh would launch campaigns to educate both tourists and locals about the importance of responsible tourism, he added.

“As we move forward, it’s essential to remember that green investments in tourism are not just a responsibility but also an opportunity and they could drive economic growth, create jobs, and, most importantly, safeguard our environment for future generations,” the CM remarked adding that Sindh was committed to being at the forefront of this transformation.

He appreciated initiatives already taken by the Minister of Tourism, Environment, and Climate Change for the development and promotion of tourism in the province and assured him of support for the further improvement of the development of tourism infrastructure.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, speaking at the occasion said that Sindh is bestowed with captivating natural beauty and we could achieve economic stability by projecting our rich culture, heritage, historical and archaeological sites and promoting the available tourism opportunities across the globe.

Stressing the need to focus on the promotion of tourism in Sindh and the development of basic infrastructure to facilitate it the Governor urged all the stakeholders to join hands for the great cause.

Sindh Tourism Minster Arshad Wali Muhammad said that Sindh is often referred to as Land of Saints but it has a lot to offer including majestic and elegant architecture, melodic folk music. “Destination like Sindh rich in culture and heritage are not just visited but deeply experienced,” he remarked.

Deputy Consul General of USA Jimmy Morgan, terming it a unique opportunity to promote tourism said that USA was extending support to Pakistan under the Green Alliance Framework for the promotion of not only green tourism but also to combat with impacts of climate change.

The US government was assisting Pakistan in a project of conservation of 4 historical buildings as well as development of Eco-friendly electricity generation and transformation of transport vehicles on renewable energy sources, he added.

Secretary Culture and Tourism Abdul Aleem Lashari and MD Sindh Tourism Development Corporation also spoke at the occasion while a documentary was also screened featuring tourism attractions present in Sindh.