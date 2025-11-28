Govt taking steps to improve economy of country: Deputy Chairman Senate

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Nov 28 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan on Friday said that the government is taking vigorous steps to improve the country’s economy, reduce inflation and provide relief to the people, and Balochistan’s development and people welfare are the top priority of the state.

He expressed these views while during his visit to Quetta.

He met with senior government and administrative officials, business community and political and social leaders, in which detailed discussions were held regarding the law and order of the province, promotion of economic activities, public relief measures and important challenges facing Balochistan.

Collector Customs Balochistan Muhammad Dawood met the Deputy Chairman Senate, in which matters related to trade activities in Balochistan, customs matters, border trade situation and increase in revenue were discussed.

The Deputy Chairman Senate appreciated the efforts of Customs to promote legal trade and prevent smuggling.

On this occasion, IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir also held an important meeting with the Deputy Chairman Senate.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province, security challenges, performance of the police force and measures to enhance the capacity of young personnel.

The Deputy Chairman Senate paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police and law enforcement agencies and assured full cooperation to maintain peace.

The Deputy Chairman Senate also met with GM Sui Southern/Northern Gas, Muhammad Raheel Malik.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding gas supply, reduction in line losses, ongoing gas projects and provision of better facilities to the public.

In addition, President of the Chamber of Commerce Quetta, Muhammad Ayub and representatives of the business community also called on the Deputy Chairman Senate.

The delegation presented important suggestions related to trade, investment, promotion of industrialization and improvement of the business environment.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that the government is taking vigorous steps for the economic improvement of the country, reduction in inflation and providing relief to the public.