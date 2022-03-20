Govt taking steps for welfare of people: Gill

FAISALABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was serving the nation and his ultimate objective was to put country on road to progress and prosperity with dignity.



He was addressing a rally of youth wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Zila Council Chowk here on Sunday. Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted an independent foreign policy and successfully pleaded the case of Islamophobia and forced the United Nations (UN) to adopt resolution to condemn it and observe March 15 every year as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” .



SAPM said that previous rulers were toeing the dictated policies but Prime Minister Imran Khan took an independent stance for the first time in the history of Pakistan. He said that PM has emerged an approach making leader of Muslim Ummah and because of his vision and strategy foreign ministers from more than

50 Islamic countries are participating in foreign ministers’ conference of OIC.



He said that it also reflected the confidence of the Islamic world in Prime Minister Imran Khan and this conference would help Muslim Ummah to plead its cause more effectively at the global forums.

Dr Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting for the rights of poor segments

of the society and hence people of Pakistan fully reposed confidence in his leadership.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Affairs,

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal

Ahmad Kastro, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary

Shakeel Shahid, MPA Mian Waris Aziz and others were also present in the rally.