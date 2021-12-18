Govt striving to control inflation, provide every possible relief to masses:Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that the government was striving to control inflation and provide every possible relief to masses in the country.



He was addressing a cake-cutting ceremony, arranged by the Christian community at Dawood Nagar, Warispura here. Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Christian leaders and a large number of citizens were also present.



The state minister said that strict action was being taken against hoarders and profiteers involved in making artificial inflation in the country.



He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fully realized the problem of the people adding that the government was bringing an Ehsaas Rashan Card scheme worth Rs 120 billion under which people would get wheat flour, sugar, ghee and other edible items at the cheapest rates.



He said that the government was taking measures for provision of incentives and basic facilities to minority communities in the country, adding that the government had allocated quota in government jobs for them and special grants had also been allocated for development in their areas.



He said that minority’s brethren are very respectable and we feel proud by participating in their Christmas ceremonies.



He said that the government had also allocated Christmas grants for the Christians.

He said that the government had cut the petroleum prices to provide relief to people in the country after the decrease in prices in the international market.



“We will have to struggle collectively for making the country prosperous and a developed state”, he said.



The state minister said that Pakistan could be made a food surplus country by converting the barren lands into irrigated lands.



He said that the agriculture sector in the country was growing and a record increase had been witnessed in agriculture production due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government.



He said that the PTI government had taken a number of practical measures for imparting modern education to the young generation in the country for their bright future and scholarships of Rs 50 billion had been allocated for talented students to provide them financial support for higher education.



He said that Imran Khan was an honest Prime Minister adding that neither he was corrupt nor a thief like Nawaz Sharif.



He said that delegation of member Muslim countries had reached Pakistan for attending OIC conference adding that the current situation of Afghanistan would be highlighted before the world during the conference.



He said that the OIC conference in Pakistan was an honour for the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi deserve congratulation on it.



State Minister Farrukh Habib said that the PTI government was providing relief in all sectors but the focus of the past governments was only plundering the national kitty through corruption.



He said that plunderers ruled the country three, three times and when the PTI took power the country was near to bankruptcy.



He said that Shahbaz Sharif always says he wasn’t involved in single penny corruption but he had been found involved in money laundering of billions of rupees through fake accounts opened in the names of employees/servants.



He said that the place of thieves was only jail and recovering looted money from them.

Later, State Minister Farrukh Habib cut the cake and distributed gifts among Christians.