Govt striving to adopt PPP model for investment, provision of better services: Finance Minister

QUETTA, Jul 04 (APP):Balochistan Minister Finance and Mineral Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said that the government is working hard to effectively adopt the public-private partnership (PPP) model for investment, employment, and provision of better services so that the life system of the major cities of the province could be modernized.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the seventh of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Board here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Investment Board Chairman Bilal Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Zahid Saleem, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Law Dr. Pervaiz Ahmed Nosherwani and Senior Vice President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Haji Akhtar Kakar, among other relevant officials.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani said that service delivery could be done better under Public Private Partnership and along with this, it could become a means of increasing the revenue of the province. He said that therefore our government prefers to run projects under Public Private Partnership because in front of us, developed cities of our country and the world have developed under Public Private Partnership.

In the meeting, a proposal was presented to run the S&GAD Officers Club under the PPP model for a specific period so that it could be reformed and implemented in a modern way.

Similarly, a proposal to expand the Safa Quetta project to 9 union councils and provide garbage collection facilities from there was also considered.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held among the participants of the meeting regarding the service rules of the Public Private Partnership Unit and Authority and it was recommended to form a sub-committee for further work on it.

It was decided in the meeting that the department shops and commercial areas managed by local governments would be handed over to the private sector under the public-private partnership mode, so that these assets can be used effectively and the province’s revenue would be increased.

Along with this, a proposal was also made to bring private partnership through the Board of Investment to promote investment in Lasbela district, through which industrial development and local employment will improve.

On this occasion, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani said that partnership with the private sector is necessary to achieve development goals in Balochistan.