Govt starts arrangements to overcome likely drought in Cholistan

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP):The Punjab government has started taking measures to overcome likely drought in Cholistan due to lack of rain for seven to eight months.

According to a Cholistan Development Authority’s official sources, various basins (Tobazs) of Cholistan have started drying up rapidly.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Government has ordered authorities concerned and administration for setting up three control rooms. The Control rooms have been activated in the Cholistan Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner’s Office and AC Yazman’s office levels.

Water supply to basins (tobas) has been started through four-by-four water bowsers. The spokesperson informed that it has been decided to purchase four more four-by-four water bowsers. Delivery is expected in a few days.

Furthermore, PDMA teams have been mobilised in the field. The process of identifying critical areas of Cholistan is underway.

The spokesperson further said that in view of the possible drought, steps are also being taken for the safe evacuation of the population. Emergency arrangements have been made to deal with the water crisis in Cholistan.