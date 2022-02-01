Govt pursuing policy of power devolution through LG polls: Governor

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday the PTI government was pursuing a policy of devolution of power through local government (LG) elections

in Punjab.



During a meeting with Minister Local Government Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed at the

Governor’s House, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing a policy, as per

his vision and promise, to strengthen the local government system in Punjab through

devolution of powers to local government representatives to resolve the problems of

people at their doorsteps.



Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed briefed the Governor Punjab on the legislation and preparations

for LG polls in the province during the meeting.



The Punjab Governor said that LG polls would help in resolving public issues and

implementing the government initiatives like provision of basic facilities to the people,

adding that LG system would be an example for other provinces to follow as it would

transfer power to the grass-root level for the first time.



He said the government was employing all resources to tackle the challenges faced

by the country like inflation and dearness, adding that all international economic institutions

were appreciative if the steps taken by the government for the economic development

of Pakistan.



Sarwar said the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,

wanted to take Pakistan ahead while the opposition was pulling it backwards.



“Unity and solidarity are need of the hour and all political and religious parties must support

the government, adding that the opposition should rise beyond personal and political interests”,

he urged.



He said credit due to Prime Minister’s economic team for saving Pakistan from economic

bankruptcy through its successful economic policies, adding that development projects

were being started on priority across the country today.



The Punjab Governor said that it was not possible to make the government bow down

through protests and long-marches, adding that the government and the allies, under the

leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, were united and strong.



Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, during the meeting,

said the first phase of LG elections in Punjab would begin from 15th May, adding that

transparency would be ensured in election. He also informed the Governor about the

preparations by the PTI for local body elections.



He expressed the hope that people would vote PTI candidates to power in the coming LG elections.