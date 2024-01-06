Govt offers financial aid to families of martyred labourers

DG KHAN, Jan 06 (APP):The Punjab government distributed checks amounting to Rs 1.5 million among the families of the six laborers who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, here in DG Khan.

According to official sources, on behalf of Caretaker Chief Minister (CS) Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Bashir, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Luk, he visited the Chabbri-Zareen area and expressed sympathy with the families of the laborers who embraced martyrdom during an incident of terrorism in Shumali Wazirastan.

They condemned the heinous incident and stated that the fight against the menace of terrorism would continue.

The terrorists involved in the brutal crime would be taken to task as law enforcement agencies were working round the clock to punish such elements.

DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin was also present on the occasion.