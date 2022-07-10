Govt making efforts to strengthen economy: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-N has best team of economic experts who is making strenuous efforts to strengthen the country’s economy, cutting down inflation and provision of relief to low income group in the country.

LIVE #APPNews : Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah talks to media #Faisalabad https://t.co/TEv19TzUQe — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) July 10, 2022

He was talking to the media at his Dera after Eid prayer here. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government badly damaged the country’s economy and did nothing except political victimization of opponents.

“We have created lots of problems for our party by taking very difficult decisions but we prefer state over politics”, he said. He said that a team of economic experts including Miftah Ismael, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musaddaq Malik and many bureaucrats having good repute were working to pull the country out of crisis and provision of relief to common man under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the past government didn’t fulfill the conditions of the IMF according to the agreement which had created many difficulties for us adding that the past government had accepted a condition of zero subsidy. He said that it was very easy for us to hand over the country to the caretaker set up, “But we took tough decisions and saved the country.”

The minister said, “We have improved law and order situation and tackled those elements who wanted to create anarchy in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that government was taking measures to improve law and order in the country adding that terrorism had been controlled to the larger extent. He said that Pakistan was very important country in the world and it was playing a role of front-line-state against terrorism.

He said that PML-N would prove till general elections that it had the ability of resolving the issues and improving economic situation.

Rana Sanaullah said that Tayyba Gul and his husband stayed at Prime Minister House for one and half months adding that the PTI government has used Tayyba Gul for cases in NAB.

To a question, he said that the government was not a plaintiff in cases against anchor person Imran Riaz Khan adding that these cases had been registered by common people. He said that the government didn’t play any inhuman act with Imran Riaz during his arrest as it had done in the past with opponents. He said that journalists should not be a worker or spokesperson of any political party.

He said that PML-N would win by-elections as well as general elections and put the country on the road to development and progress.

To another question, he said that the meaning to respect the vote is respect for the decision of the voter adding that in this regard the decision of voters should be accepted instead of unconstitutional interference.

He said that elections would be held free, fair and transparent and the government would extend all out coordination to the election commission.