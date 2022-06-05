Govt making efforts to steer country out of economic crisis: Murtaza Abbasi

HAVELIAN, Jun 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government was striving to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Addressing the inauguration of Awami Hujra here, he said that Imran Khan was maligning state institutions and added that Imran-led previous regime had ruined the economy badly.

Abbasi said that PTI had come into power in the name of change but in fact, it had caused much devastation in the country.

The minister said the allies of Imran Khan left him due to his poor performance, as they were neglected during three and a half years tenure, resulting in coalition government collapsed.

While criticizing PTI, Murtaza Abbasi said that Imran Khan only introduced politics of accusation and the masses had rejected the politics of spreading chaos and anarchy.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha on the occasion said that the people of Havelian always supported PML-N and they will continue their support in next elections.

He said PTI failed to start a single mega project in Havelian Tehsil during their seven years of rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that Mohallah Baiga tube well worth 7 million rupees could not make operational which was a sheer negligence of PK-38 MPA.