Govt. issues notification to release of Rs.3bn for Sehat Card

PESHAWAR, Nov 01 (APP): Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam has said that finance department has issued to release Rs. 3 billion for Sehat Card on the directives of Chief Minister.

He said that during the current year, the KP finance department has allocated Rs. 41 billion for the Sehat Card as compared to Rs. 36 billion in the previous year.

He said that news circulating on social media regarding the suspension of the Sehat Card is baseless while payments to hospitals under Sehat Card are continuing as usual in KP.

CM aide added that all government and private hospitals are providing services to people under Sehat Card program and health budget of the province constitutes 15 percent of the province’s total expenditures.