Govt issues final deadline for mandatory CP fund registration

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 28 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued a final and mandatory notice to all departments regarding the registration of Contributory Provident (CP) Fund accounts with approved Asset Management Companies (AMCs), warning that non-compliance will result in stoppage of salaries.

According to the official notification, issued under the KP Contributory Provident Fund Rules, 2022, the CP Fund scheme applies to all regular civil servants appointed or regularized on or after June 7, 2022. Adhoc and contract employees are not covered under this scheme.

To strengthen transparency and automation, the Directorate of Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS) is launching a new CP Fund module in the AG SAP System.

Registration with approved AMCs has been made compulsory and is directly linked to the salary payment system.

The government has announced a compliance and transition period from February 10 to February 20, 2026.

All eligible employees who have not yet opened their CP Fund accounts directed to complete registration within this period through the official portal https://www.dcms.finance.gkp.pk or by contacting the Pension Cell of the Finance Department.

Officials have clarified that after February 20, any employee who fails to register will be declared non-compliant, and their monthly salary will not be processed or released through the AG SAP system due to system-based checks and rule enforcement.

The notification clearly states that this is the final notice, and no extensions, relaxations, or manual interventions will be allowed after the deadline.

All administrative secretaries have been instructed to immediately circulate the notice to all attached departments and employees and to ensure 100 percent compliance within the given timeline to avoid salary delays or administrative complications.