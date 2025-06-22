Govt improving sanitation, healthcare services: Talal Chaudhry

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jun 22 (APP):State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhary has said the government is improving sanitation and healthcare services by spending billions of rupees without discrimination.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony in Jaranwala, he paid tribute to sanitation workers and termed them true heroes of national service. He said that performance of ‘Waste Heroes’ remained exemplary during Eid-ul-Azha as they strived hard to make cities and villages neat and clean under Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision for “Clean Punjab”.

He praised strenuous efforts of waste management workers and said that they despite extreme heat worked diligently, honestly and dedicatedly to ensure timely removal of waste material during three days of sacrificial rituals.

Their commitment not only impressed the citizens but they also set new benchmarks in cleanliness, he added.

He said that Punjab government under dynamic leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz was spending billions of rupees to improve sanitation and public health service across the province without any discrimination.

In this connection, he also commended relentless service of waste workers particularly in collection and disposal of animal waste.

Similarly, the government has also enhanced healthcare service by providing free medicines even in rural hospitals, he added.

He also praised the performance of law enforcement agencies and said that Safe City Project has been established in Faisalabad to provide full protection to the lives and properties of the citizens.

He said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and its credit goes to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Our fate might have been similar to other vulnerable nations if we were not a nuclear power, he added.

Commenting on global politics, he mentioned that those who support Pakistan on Kashmir would always be held in high esteem.

During ceremony, cash prizes of Rs.10,000/- each were distributed among 1,285 sanitation workers in Jaranwala.

Similar appreciation events were also held in Samundri and Tandlianwala where MNAs Shahbaz Babar and Nawab Sher Waseer, MPAs Arif Gill, Rai Kashif, Khan Bahadur Dogar, Qudsia Batool, former MPA Shoaib Idrees and other PML-N leaders distributed rewards among 550 workers in Samundri and 350 in Tandlianwala.