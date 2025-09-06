Govt fully mobilized for helping flood victims, says Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Sep 06 (APP): The Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique on Saturday visited the Comprehensive High School Relief Camp on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) to spend time with flood-affected families.

On this occasion,he distributed sweets among the displaced people and offered prayers for their recovery and rehabilitation.

Later,the minister inspected the flood situation at River Chenab where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa briefed him on rescue operations and ongoing arrangements.

He was briefed that the evacuation of people and livestock from vulnerable areas was being ensured,while food, clean drinking water and medical care were being provided in relief camps.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said the provincial government stood firmly with citizens during this testing time.“It is a difficult phase, but with the grace of Allah Almighty,the government was making every possible effort to ease the hardships of the people,” he said. He added that under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the entire provincial cabinet and administrative machinery were actively working in the field to support victims.

He praised the role of the Pakistan Army,police,health department,livestock officials and rescue teams for risking their lives to evacuate stranded families and safeguard their animals.

The minister further informed that losses to homes, crops and livestock were being documented as the directives of the CM.

Minister Khawaja also confirmed that hospitals had been placed on high alert to cater to emergencies and ensure timely medical assistance to patients.