Govt focuses to vaccinate children who refused polio drops: Commissioner Karachi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP):Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Tuesday said that the government is focusing on vaccinating children who have refused polio drops as special measures have been taken to ensure vaccination of these children, and special teams have been deployed.

The Commissioner Karachi visited various areas of Korangi, met with polio team members, and inquired about their performance. He also sought details about the deployment of doctors and officials from various departments, including local government.

He said that prior to October 13, there were 34,000 children who had refused vaccination. In a three-day pre campaign refusal conversion activity 6,000 children have been vaccinated. Special teams have been formed, including officials from various departments, including local government.

He said that efforts are being made to complete the vaccination of remaining children during the ongoing campaign.

The Commissioner stated that the purpose of deploying these officials and doctors is to persuade parents of children who have refused vaccination to cooperate and get their children vaccinated. He warned that officials and doctors who do not show interest in vaccination will be asked to explain.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Korangi Hassan Khoso, and Karachi Polio Task Force Coordinator Saud Khoso.

During his visit to Union Council Nasir Colony and Union Council Hasrat Mohani Colony, the Commissioner interacted with polio workers. In Nasir Colony, workers reported that they had 100 children who had refused vaccination, and they had vaccinated 59 children in one day, with the remaining to be completed soon.

The Commissioner was informed that most households had cooperated, and both men and women had gotten their children vaccinated.

However, some polio workers complained about the uncooperative and abusive behavior of some male household members.

The Commissioner stated that legal action will be taken against those who exhibit abusive behavior towards polio workers. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take action against parents who mistreat polio workers.

The Commissioner emphasized that polio eradication is a national cause and that polio workers are serving the nation, deserving respect and appreciation.

He announced that polio workers who demonstrate outstanding performance will be awarded.