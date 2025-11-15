Govt. committed to support institutions educating deserving children of society: Minister

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 15 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Saturday said that provincial government was committed to help and support educational institutions providing education to deserving children and needy children.

He was attending the closing ceremony of “Sports Gala” organized by Abid Zaman Khattak Information Technology Institute in Charsadda as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by large number of students, institute’s administrators, teachers and people from various walks of life.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan praised the services of the institute stating that supporting orphaned children, providing quality education, and equipping them with IT skills is a remarkable humanitarian service. He said that such institutions were playing a vital role in promoting hope, self-confidence among children besides bringing positive change in society.

He distributed prizes among children who excelled in different competitions held during the Sports Gala. He spent some time with the children and interacted with them warmly.

The minister paid tribute to the founders and patrons of the institute, saying that the government was committed to support and promote such welfare and educational institutions. He extended his best wishes to the students and expressed confidence that the youth educated here would bring pride to the province and country in the future.

Abid Zaman Khattak IT Institute serves as a model educational center for orphaned and deserving children of Charsadda, providing free education, transportation, uniforms books, and various scholarships. The institute is playing a vital role in empowering these children and preparing them for future challenges through modern IT training, he added.