Govt committed to promoting Punjabi culture: Azma

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP):Punjabi Culture Day was celebrated with traditional fervour across Punjab, with vibrant events organised in all districts by the Punjab Department of Information and Culture.

Government employees donned traditional attire and Punjabi turbans, proudly embracing their cultural roots.

Special cultural activities, including music, dance, and theatrical performances, were held at all Punjab Arts Councils. Government schools also actively participated in the celebrations, engaging students in efforts to strengthen their understanding of Punjabi heritage.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that the Punjab government is fully committed to promoting Punjabi culture and connecting it with the younger generation. She announced a grand ceremony scheduled for April 17 at Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore, where Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will deliver a special address.

“CM Maryam Nawaz has a deep emotional connection with Punjabi culture,” Bukhari said. “Under her leadership, we are taking concrete steps to preserve and promote our cultural legacy.”

Highlighting the symbolic value of the traditional Punjabi turban, Bukhari noted, “It is a matter of pride and honour for all Punjabis. Our rich heritage sets us apart on the global stage.”

She emphasised that the provincial government’s cultural initiatives aim not only to preserve Punjab’s unique traditions but also to elevate its global cultural standing.