Govt committed to modernize police sector for curbing terrorist activities: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Oct 20 (APP): Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said that the present government is committed to modernize the police department and improve the police system while protection of public lives and property is top priorities of the regime.

In this regard, the role of police is essential and it is important to make use of modern technology in the fight against terrorism and criminal elements, he added.

He expressed these views while talking DIG Babar Sarfraz, who was leading the trainee police officers of National Police Academy Islamabad.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha congratulated the ASPs on completion of their professional training and assuming office.

The Governor said police officers should perform their duties honestly with dedication for serving of public.

He further said that it was a good move for the police department to record complete data of criminals and offenses under the data system.

Governor Balochistan said that in order to ensure modern policing and public service, we have to strengthen our system of investigation saying self-accountability and individual role can also eradicate crime and evils in the society.

The services and sacrifices of law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order in the country and the province are commendable, he added.

Special Home Secretary Wali Muhammad Barich and SSP Umar Riaz were also present on the occasion.