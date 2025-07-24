Govt committed to modernize education: Ramesh Arora

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing innovation to the education sector to prepare the youth for future challenges.

He made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the Performing Arts Workshop organised by the Unique Group of Institutions at the Dr Nisar Ahmad Rana Auditorium.

The minister highlighted the importance of equipping young people with modern education, enabling them to play a constructive role in development of the country.

Arora also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Christian community in the field of education and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and the equal treatment

of all citizens.

Chairman, Unique Group, Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram underscored the need to identify and nurture students’ hidden talents through co-curricular activities. He stressed that teachers must lead by example in character building and personal development.

Renowned singer and Chairman of Sahara Trust Abrar-ul-Haq with educationist Dr Tanveer Hussain also addressed the ceremony.

Abrar-ul-Haq praised the initiative, stating that such workshops play a vital role in helping

educators better prepare the younger generation. The three-day workshop concluded with a shield distribution ceremony honoring the resource persons.

The event was attended by Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui,

Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, faculty members and a large number of education professionals.