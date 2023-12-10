Govt committed to implementing labour, trade laws: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP): The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Sunday said that the Sindh government was committed to strictly implementing labour and trade union laws.

While addressing a conference on “Domestic Child Labour In Pakistan” and the launching of a study on Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan by Chairperson Human Rights Commission Sindh, Iqbal Ahmed Detho at a hotel here.

The Conference was organized by Sindh Human Rights Commission in collaboration with FRIEDRICH EBERT STIFTUNG PAkistan (FES Pakistan).

The Caretaker Minister said that civil society and every educated person had to play their role in discouraging and ending child labour.

He said that the Sindh government had taken a lead in the legislation to protect the rights of the downtrodden sections of the society to help them.

He said that funds had been released by the Sindh government for the repair of all the schools that were destroyed during the floods in Sindh.

On this occasion, Consul General of Germany in Karachi Ruediger Lotz, Senator Taj Haider, Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmad Dethu, Secretary Labour Sindh Shariq Ahmed.

Earlier, the representatives of various political parties and workers’ organizations also shared their views during the first session of the conference.