Govt committed to enrolling every child in schools: ACS

MULTAN, Jul 15 (APP):Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani said on Tuesday the government was committed to enrolling every child in schools under the Zero Out-of-School Children campaign.

He stated this while addressing the workshop titled “Bringing Children Back to School” organized by the Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN).

He emphasized that education was at the heart of government’s development agenda and said that education was not only a fundamental right, but also the most effective means to eliminate poverty and deprivation.

He said that in today’s world, education was the cornerstone of economic progress and social stability.

Rabbani said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant steps were being taken to promote education.

Additionally, through the “Subh-e-Nau Schools” program, working children were being brought into the education system, where they were not only being literate but also empowered with self-respect and hope for a better future.

He praised the efforts of NRSP, RSPN, and FCDO in the education sector and said that strong communities were built through education. He stressed the need for institutional collaboration in achieving this mission and assured that the South Punjab Secretariat would fully support every positive educational initiative.

“We will ensure that the light of education reaches every child in the farthest corners of South Punjab”, he added.

RSPN Chief Operating Officer Bashir Anjum, Project Manager Ms. Humaira Hussain, as well as representatives from NRSP, RSPN, FCDO, and other partnering organizations attended the workshop.