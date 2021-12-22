Govt approves signal free corridor in city

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government has approved a mega project of signal free corridor from Centre Point Gulberg to Walton road Defence Morh.

The chief minister said under the mega project, an underpass and an overhead bridge will be

constructed at Cavalry Ground and Defence Morh, respectively.

The meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development approved another mega project for Lahore which would cost Rs 2.8 billion.

The underpass and flyover project is utmost necessary for the Lahorites for providing them relief from traffic jam in the said areas.

Citizens would get facility of signal free corridor and the project would safe their time and fuel,

he added.