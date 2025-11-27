Govt advancing medical education through universities: health minister

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP): Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the provincial government is actively promoting medical education through medical universities across Punjab.

He expressed this commitment while chairing the 41st syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Thursday.

The minister stated that medical education in Punjab’s institutions is being strengthened in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is striving to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people.

During the meeting, the University Registrar presented the agenda items, and the syndicate approved the minutes of its 40th meeting. The meeting also approved the adoption of a central indication policy for MCPS and endorsed the curriculum for MS Spine Surgery in Neurosurgery/Orthopedics at Level 4. In addition, the level of the MD Preventive Pediatrics specialty was upgraded to Level 4. The syndicate also allowed the adoption of SOPs formulated by the Higher Education Commission for the appointment of Professor Emeritus at FJMU.

The minutes of the Campus Committee and affiliated institutions were approved, and the extension of the Associate Professor of Neurosurgery was granted. The meeting also approved the extension of contracts for employees of the university and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, as well as the upgrade of the Computer Operator post to Junior Computer Operator. Similarly, the extension of contracts for employees of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Diseases Program was allowed. Various financial and planning agendas recommended by the 47th and 48th meetings of Finance and Planning were also approved.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Additional Secretary Medical Education Dr. Sidrah Saleem, Director Budget and Accounts Hammad ul-Rab, Syed Farrukh Shah, Professor Farid, Ghulam Nabi, Registrar Professor Muhammad Nadeem, Professor Ayesha Malik, Professor Shireen Khawar, Manik Sher Idrees Tarar, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Arif Iftikhar and other syndicate members. Participants from the Law Department, including Shahid Imtiaz, joined via video link.