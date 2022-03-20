Governor’s rule in Sindh not an option for PTI: Imran Ismail

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said imposition of the governor’s rule in Sindh was not an option for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Federal Government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had no such intention, however, if he was asked to impose the governor’s rule, he would do so without any delay, the governor said while addressing a press conference here at the Governor House.

Imran Ismail said the PTI had not approached any opposition Member of the National Assembly to buy their loyalties as Imran Khan did not believe in horse trading.

He said the prime minister had a card up his sleeve, which he would display soon after the OIC meeting.

The PTI would defeat the no–confidence motion and Imran Khan would emerge as a more powerful prime minister, he added.

The governor said Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had hurled threats against the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) meeting. However, the moot would be held as per schedule, he added.

To question, he said the PTI’s coalition partners were weighing their options.

The governor said a drama had been going on at the Sindh House, Islamabad for the last few days, where “sale and purchase” of MNAs was underway. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) kept its silence over such open horse trading, he regretted.

To another query, he said whatever had happened in the Sindh House yesterday was condemnable. The prime minister had taken serious notice and ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and others had stopped the party workers from resorting to such action.