Governor,CM Balochistan offers condolences on demise of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail’s Mother

ZHOB, Jun 22 (APP): Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti offers condolences to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Senator Bilal Khan Mandokhail on the sad demise of their mother.
The high-level delegation arrived at the family residence in Zhob, where they extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the Mandokhail family during their time of grief.
Accompanying the Governor and CM were several key provincial ministers and members of the Balochistan Assembly, including Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Haji Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, and Mir Younus Zehri.
The visit reflected a gesture of unity and support from the provincial leadership, acknowledging the contributions of the Mandokhail family to the judiciary and political landscape of the country.
